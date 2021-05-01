STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Murder case solved in 48 hrs, six held 

Published: 01st May 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Urban Police have rounded up six persons in a murder case in Pedakakani on Friday. Disclosing the details here, Urban SP RN Ammireddy said that on April 27, Venkatesh, a resident of Pedakakani was allegedly murdered by one Bhaskar Rao and five others of the same village. Venkatesh had a relationship with Bhaskar Rao’s daughter and they both decided to get married. 

Bhaskar Rao, his son and four relatives decided to kill Venkatesh. On April 27 they called Venkatesh to discuss the issue. When he went there, they took him to a remote place and abandoned him after cutting off his arms and legs.  Later the villagers saw a   bleeding Venkatesh and informed his family. They reached the spot and rushed him to Guntur GGH. He died while receiving treatment. Based on the report filed by the deceased’s family, the police booked a case and arrested the six accused. 

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
