‘No time for complacency, behave responsibly’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, in an appeal to the people of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, said the outbreak of coronavirus has posed an unprecedented challenge to the entire world, and India, too, is witnessing a critical public health situation.

“To deal with such an enormous challenge, it is essential to behave responsibly by adopting the Covid-19 health protocols, and take all necessary precautions as advised to curb the further spread of coronavirus,” he said. Urging people not to be complacent about the dangers of Covid-19, the Governor said it is high time for everyone to always remain alert and take necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families and the society.

He said: “The country today is witnessing a new high in the number of Covid cases on daily a basis with new strains of the virus circulating, which appear to be more contagious, and the present pandemic situation is putting an enormous pressure on the medical resources and health infrastructure. The government is putting all efforts in optimum utilisation of the resources for maximum benefit of the people.”

He added civil society organisations, Red Cross volunteers, voluntary organisations and the likes have a crucial role in creating awareness among people, and steps to be taken to contain the pandemic from spreading further. He appealed to people to immediately seek help from 104 Call Centre in case any mild symptoms of Covid virus are detected.