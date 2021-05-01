STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reconsider call on exams: HC

The HC also asked as to how a student can mentally prepare for the examinations when he is under constant fear of contracting the virus.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the State government to reconsider its decision to conduct SSC and Intermediate examinations in the wake of surge in Covid-19 cases. The HC questioned the government as to how students, who tested positive for Covid and are under home isolation, can write examinations.  

Dealing with PILs filed challenging the conduct of exams amid spike in Covid-19 cases, the HC sought to know the precautions to be taken by the government to prevent the spread of Covid to students and their parents. It observed that nearly 30 lakh people, including students and their parents, teachers, police and other staff, will be directly or indirectly involved in the exam process. 

When the HC asked as to how a Covid positive student can write the exams, the government pleader said special arrangements will be made for such students. The HC felt that Covid symptoms may not show up in some students and if a student shows symptoms of the virus while writing the exams, what is the guarantee that the virus will not spread to others.

The HC also asked as to how a student can mentally prepare for the examinations when he is under constant fear of contracting the virus. The government pleader said students can get ranks only of exams are held, which fetch them seats in reputed colleges. He assured that all precautions will be taken during the conduct of exams.

While dealing with another PIL filed by students for cancellation of exams, the HC asked Advocate General S Sriram to consult the government and inform its stand to the court. The matter was posted to May 3 for further hearing.

