Two cops walk for 2 km carrying unidentified body

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two Head Constables ensured that the body of a 50-60 years old person, who was reportedly found dead in the thick forests near Marripalem Chenchu Girijana Gudem in the Nallamala, Forest reaches the Markapur-Government Hospital mortuary.

They walked with the body by carrying it on their shoulders for two km as the narrow stretch was not vehicle-friendly. After receiving the information regarding the deceased on Wednesday, Head Constables D Nagaraj and P Venkata Suresh attached to Pedda Dornala PS rushed to Marripalem village, and found out that they could not go ahead on their vehicle because of the condition of the road. Both the policemen, and a few others headed to the spot on foot. After a brief inspection, they decided to shift the body for further action.

Suresh, Nagaraj and their driver wrapped the body in a blanket and carried it on their shoulder for two km to the spot where their vehicle was parked. It took them two hours to get back. The Marripalem villagers identified the deceased as a local vegetable vendor, who was last seen a few days ago. They suspected that the deceased might be mentally-challenged. Meanwhile the Prakasam SP and Pedda Dornala PS DSP appreciated Nagar and Suresh.