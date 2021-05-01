STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two cops walk for 2 km carrying unidentified body

Suresh, Nagaraj and their driver wrapped the body in a blanket and carried it on their shoulder for two km to the spot where their vehicle was parked.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two Head Constables ensured that the body of a 50-60 years old person, who was reportedly found dead in the thick forests near Marripalem Chenchu Girijana Gudem in the Nallamala,  Forest reaches the Markapur-Government Hospital mortuary. 

They walked with the body by carrying it on their shoulders for two km as the narrow stretch was not vehicle-friendly. After receiving the information regarding the deceased on Wednesday, Head Constables D Nagaraj and P Venkata Suresh attached to Pedda Dornala PS rushed to Marripalem village, and found out that they could not go ahead on their vehicle because of the condition of the road. Both the policemen, and a few others headed to the spot on foot. After a brief inspection, they decided to shift the body for further action. 

Suresh, Nagaraj and their driver wrapped the body in a blanket and carried it on their shoulder for two km to the spot where their vehicle was parked. It took them two hours to get back. The Marripalem villagers identified the deceased as a local vegetable vendor, who was last seen a few days ago. They suspected that the deceased might be mentally-challenged. Meanwhile the Prakasam SP and Pedda Dornala PS DSP appreciated Nagar and Suresh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp