ACB grills Dhulipalla for five hours in dairy ‘scam’

On Friday, ACB Special Court in Vijayawada granted five-day custody of Narendra to the ACB team in the case filed against him in connection with the alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy. 

Published: 02nd May 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who took former Ponnur MLA and senior TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra into their custody from Rajahmundry Central Jail and brought to the Vijayawada office, grilled him for more than five hours on Saturday. 

On Friday, ACB Special Court in Vijayawada granted five-day custody of Narendra to the ACB team in the case filed against him in connection with the alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy.  The ACB Special Court directed that the interrogation of Narendra should take place in the presence of his counsel. Guntur ACB team reportedly found various financial and administrative irregularities under Narendra’s chairmanship, in connivance with others, in the past 10 years. It also reportedly found that land worth more than `700 crore was transferred illegally. 

Narendra was brought to the ACB office in Gollapudi around 12:40 pm. His counsel Gottipati Ramakrishna was present. The ACB officials reportedly gave Narendra a questionnaire on the transfer of lands to his charity without the government’s permission and other financial irregularities in the Sangam Dairy. Later, ACB officials took his statement and sent him to Vijayawada District Jail.

Speaking to the media outside the ACB office, Narendra’s wife Jyothirmai alleged that fake documents were being used to fabricate charges against her husband. She alleged that the YSRC government is targeting those who are questioning the “bad governance” of Jagan Mohan Reddy. In another incident, APCID questioned former water resources minister Devineni Uma for the second time in Mangalagiri on Saturday in connection with a forgery case. 

