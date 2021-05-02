Centre ignored warnings of 2nd wave

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee convener J Ayodhyaram said on Saturday the BJP government at the Centre had ignored the warnings of the second wave of Covid-19.

Speaking at the relay hunger strike, which entered its 79th day, at Kurmannapalem, he said now VSP employees were working in adverse conditions to increase production.

He blamed the pro-corporate policies of the Modi government for the present crisis.. Committee chairman Mantri Rajasekha said the government has no concern for the health of farmers, workers and people.