Centre ignored warnings of 2nd wave
Speaking at the relay hunger strike, which entered its 79th day, at Kurmannapalem, he said now VSP employees were working in adverse conditions to increase production.
VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee convener J Ayodhyaram said on Saturday the BJP government at the Centre had ignored the warnings of the second wave of Covid-19.
He blamed the pro-corporate policies of the Modi government for the present crisis.. Committee chairman Mantri Rajasekha said the government has no concern for the health of farmers, workers and people.