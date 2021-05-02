Sajjala calls Naidu a non-resident citizen, worst villain

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State is taking all possible steps to check the spread of Covid-19, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Saturday slammed Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for “playing cheap politics” during the pandemic and “panicking people.”

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the opposition leaders have been acting irresponsibly even during the crisis. He criticized Naidu for creating panic among the people including the students and employees across the State.

Terming Naidu a ‘non-resident citizen of Andhra Pradesh’, who is scared to live here and targeting the State government through his Zoom meetings, Sajjala said the TDP chief is the “worst villain” for the State.

Sajjala said that some people laughed when the Chief Minister said that coexistence with coronavirus was inevitable, but today it has become a reality. Everyone should extend help and cooperate with the government by providing valuable suggestions in this pandemic situation, he appealed.