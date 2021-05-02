Unauthorised Covid hospital staff in Andhra flee before raid, leaving 13 patients

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The district administration is in for a shock when it found a private hospital treating Covid patients without getting permission. What is more shocking was that doctors, nurses and other staff had left the hospital leaving 13 patients, including one on oxygen support, when they came to know that officials are coming for a surprise inspection.

Following reports that nearly four Covid patients died due to lack of oxygen at KS Care Hospital in the city, District Collector G Veerapandian directed DM&HO Rama Giddaiah to conduct a probe into the matter. “By the time we reached the semi-finished hospital near APSRTC new bus station, there were no doctors, nurses or any other staff.

Patients of an unauthorised Covid-19 hospital

being shifted to the GGH in Kurnool on Saturday

EXPRESS

We found 13 patients, including one on oxygen support,’’ the DM&HO said. He said there was not a single record of patients left in the hospital and there were also no case sheets of patients. All the patients were shifted to the GGH. They would be tested again to ascertain if they are Covid infectees or not.

On reports of deaths, the DM&HO said no bodies were found on the hospital premises. No permission was given to run the hospital though an application was submitted four months ago as it it is yet to get No Objection Certificate from the fire services department, he said.

In all, 122 oxygen cylinders were supplied to the hospital by RS Gas Agency in the last few days. “The hospital got five oxygen cylinders at 5 am and nine in the afternoon. It has been established that the hospital did not run out of oxygen.

The hospital has been sealed for treating Covid patients without getting permission from the government and a criminal case has been registered against the management,’’ the Collector said. Based on the preliminary report, the District Collector stated that only two people had died, adding that a detailed inquiry is on. Three government and 25 private hospitals have been notified to treat Covid cases in the district. Five Covid Care Centres have also come up in the district to treat patients.

‘Adequate O2 beds available in hospitals’

Adequate beds with oxygen supply are available in Covid hospitals and care centres in the district. People should utilise these services without approaching unauthorised hospitals for Covid treatment, the Collector said. In a related development, Kurnool III Town police arrested Vanamali Private Hospital managing director Raghavendra and manager Lavakoti for allegedly selling Remdesivir injection in black market.

DSP KV Mahesh said the management of the hospital misled the public by stating that they got permission to treat Covid cases. They sold Remdesivir to patients at a price ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Following complaints by some patients, the police raided the hospital and arrested the duo. A case under various Sections of IPC and the Disaster Management Act was registered against the duo. Sampath who supplied Remdesivir to the duo, is absconding.