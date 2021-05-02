STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC expects record majority, TDP a surprise  victory 

Counting for four assembly segments in Nellore will be held at DKW Govt College and constituencies in Chittoor district at SV University

Published: 02nd May 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Election officials being tested with rapid antigen kits ahead of counting of votes for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The long wait of the political parties for the result of the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election is coming to an end with the counting of votes on Sunday. While the ruling YSRC is confident of winning the bypoll with a “huge majority”, the Opposition TDP is expecting a surprise victory and BJP-JSP combine is expecting an impressive show. 

The YSRC won the seat in 2019 with an impressive margin of over 2.29 lakh votes. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of YSRC MP B Durgaprasad. While the YSRC fielded physiotherapist Dr M Gurumoorthy, the TDP fielded  former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi and the BJP-JSP combine a retired bureaucrat, K Ratna Prabha. 

Ruling YSRC has set a target of winning the elections with over three lakh majority in the bypoll to prove the popularity of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and its senior leaders including TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy and many ministers have camped in the segment and monitored the campaign. Meanwhile, Opposition TDP had started its work on the ground three months before the release of notification for the bypoll. 

Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh camped in Tirupati, overseeing the election campaign for a week. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu covered all assembly segments in the constituency.  On the other hand, the BJP has deputed all its Rajya Sabha MPs from the state to campaign in all the assembly segments in the constituency. The party has involved national leaders right from party national president JP Nadda and other star campaigners for attracting voters in the Lok sabha segment.  

Arrangements for counting 
As per directions of the Election Commission, only counting agents, counting staff and accredited media personnel having passes issued by the CEC would be allowed into the counting centre premises after verifying their COVID status, said District Collector and Returning Officer KVN Chakradhar Babu. “They should produce evidence of either taking two doses of vaccine or Covid negative certificate of tests conducted within 48 hours (of Sunday).

Otherwise, they wouldn’t be allowed into the premises.” Counting for four assembly constituencies in Nellore will be conducted at DKW Government College and counting of segments in Chittoor will be held at SV University. “We are expecting around 25 rounds of counting. The total results of all the constituencies will be announced only at the DKW College,’’ he added.  

