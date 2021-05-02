STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC's Dr M Gurumurthy set to clinch bypoll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting MP of the YSRC, Balle Durga Prasad, who died of Covid-19 last year.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:03 AM

Voters standing in queue to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha byelection in Tirupati on Saturday | Madhav K

Voters standing in queue to cast their votes for the Lok Sabha byelection in Tirupati. (File Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The ruling YSRC has taken an impressive lead of 80000-votes-plus over its nearest rival, the Opposition TDP, in the by-election to the Tirupati (SC reserved) Lok Sabha constituency. YSRC's Dr M Gurumurthy has secured more than 2.04 lakh votes of the 3.64 lakh votes counted so far (at 12.05 pm) recording a vote share of 56.11 percent. 

The Opposition TDP is lagging behind with 1.17 lakh votes -- a vote share of 32.29 percent. The BJP, which ended up in fifth position in the 2019 elections, has moved up to third place by securing over 20,000 votes. 

In the 2019 elections, the BJP contested without forging any electoral alliance but in the bypolls, it allied with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting MP of the YSRC, Balle Durga Prasad, who died of COVID-19 last year.

While the YSRC fielded Dr Gurumurthy, the TDP fielded former union minister Panabaka Lakshmi and retired bureaucrat K Ratna Prabha represented the BJP-JSP combine.
 

