23,920 new cases as state performs 1 lakh tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state tested a record 1,14,299 samples for Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, surpassing the previous high of 98,214. A total of 23,920 new infections were identified, the highest single-day spike in the state so far. A total of 1,66,02,873 samples tested returned 11,45,022 positives so far. The state also reported 83 Covid-19 fatalities and 11,411 recoveries in the 24 hours, the latest government health bulletin said. On Saturday, 61 deaths were reported.

Among the 83 fatalities, 12 were reported from East Godavari; eight each from Visakhapatnam, Anantapur, and Krishna; seven each from Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts; six each from Chittoor, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari; five from Guntur; and four from Kurnool. No death was reported in Kadapa district.

Fatalities in Chittoor district are just short of the 1,000-mark even as Krishna, Guntur and East Godavari are fast catching up. Compared to three districts the previous day, five reported over 2,000 cases each. A total of 2,945 new infections were recorded in Chittoor, the highest in the state in the 24 hours. It was followed by East Godavari with 2,831 cases, Srikakulam (2724), Kurnool (2,516) and Guntur (2,384).

Anantapur and Nellore were the only two districts where the daily spike was lesser than the previous day’s. With the new additions, the active caseload in the state stood at 1,43,178—six districts have over 10,000 active cases. Chittoor has the highest active caseload (18,724), followed by Srikakulam (16,373), East Godavari (15,878), Guntur (14,882), Nellore (13,783) and Visakhapatnam (11,509). However, the number of recoveries came down marginally. As against 11,579 on Saturday, 11,411 people were declared recovered on Saturday. The Covid-19 chart now showed a gross 11,45,022 positives, 9,93,708 recoveries and 8,136 deaths so far.

Helpline

Covid-19 AP App to get info

8297-104-104 - WhatsApp Chatbat number - type Hi, Hello, Covid to know official information about Corona

https://esanjeevani.com/ - website to contact doctors through video call and get medical aid

http:/hmfw.ap.gov.in/covid.dashboard.aspx - Covid dashboard

Dial 104 for info on Covid services

1902 to lodge complaints

Total beds in 586 hospitals - 41,418