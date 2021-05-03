STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 more hospitals to treat Covid patients, bed strength improves in Vizag

The district administration is focusing on increasing the number of beds in view of the steep spike in cases.

COVID Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district administration is focusing on increasing the number of beds in view of the steep spike in cases. In addition to 38 private hospitals, 24 more hospitals have been notified as Covid hospitals in the district. With the additions, 600 more beds are available for Covid patients’ treatment now.

There are 6,684 beds in the district and of them 5,073 beds are in private hospitals and 2,211 in government hospitals. While 1,023 are ICU beds, the hospitals are equipped with over 2,000 oxygen beds and 679 ventilators. Of the 2011 beds in government hospitals, 378 are ICU beds, 968 oxygen beds, 343 ventilators and 502 general beds. In addition to the existing beds in government hospitals, the administration seeks to add 500 more at KGH, ENT, Rani Chandramani, Eye Hospital.

