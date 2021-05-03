Focus on ‘patient discharge policy’ as surge may continue, collectors told   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the spiralling active Covid-19 caseload and demand for beds, the state health department has advised district collectors to focus on ‘patient discharge policy’—meaning those recovering and do not require hospitalisation for their complete recovery be either diverted to Covid Care Centres or sent home.Briefing the media on Sunday, principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal said effective management of beds in hospitals and Covid Care Centres is now the focus as the spike in cases is likely to continue for the next ten days.

As on Sunday morning, 33,760 people were being treated for Covid in hospitals, 10,031 were lodged at 81 CCCs, and 92,702 were in home isolation. “In Vijayawada, Guntur and Vizag, ICU beds are completely occupied. All 669 and 684 ICU beds in Guntur and Krishna districts are filled. However, in some towns ICU beds are available. In Kurnool, 358 are available, and 105 in West Godavari,” he said.

Out of the total 27,576 oxygen general beds, 18,299 are occupied, he added. “We are ensuring that enough oxygen stocks are available and supplied to hospitals in the state. In the 24 hours till Sunday morning, 437 metric tonnes of oxygen was lifted and supplied as against the daily allocation of 470 MT. During a video conference with the (Union) Health Ministry officials, we requested for an increase in oxygen allocation to the state as the number of cases are increasing steadily.”

Stating that efforts such as procuring more cryogenic tankers, increasing oxygen storage capacity, establishing PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) plants are being made to strengthen the infrastructure for movement of oxygen, the official requested private hospitals to effectively manage the available infrastructure, including oxygen availability, and not admit patients beyond their capacity that would create problem for the patients later.

Giving details of Remdesivir position in government and private hospitals, Singhal said 5,771 doses were used in government hospitals in the 24 hours, and at present 27,615 doses are available. In private hospitals a total of 14,602 doses are available, by direct procurement and government facilitated.

According to him, the number of calls received at 104 call centres have increased and in the 24 hours 17,579 calls were received. Out of them, 3,773 callers sought details regarding Covid-19 tests, 2,589 for hospital admissions, and 2,550 for test results.

“As many as 2,771 doctors are on teleconsultation duty, and 1,469 people availed their services in the 24 hours. Further, these doctors are now contacting people in home isolation,” he explained. Singhal said out of 18,000 doctors and paramedical staff vacancies 16,019 were filled and the rest will be filed shortly.