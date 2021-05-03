STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naidu asks where is 5 lakh YSRC majority

The YSRC, however, attributed the low voter turnout to the Covid pandemic.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief and Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the party failed to put a decent fight in the bypoll, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu maintained that the people of Tirupati have taught a befitting lesson to the ruling party by the way of not giving the majority of five lakh votes, as claimed by its leaders.

Thanking the party leaders and cadre for putting up a brave fight against the “misuse of power and atrocities by the YSRC leaders”, Naidu said the lower turnout in the bypoll compared to 2019 election indicates the anti-government stand of the people. The YSRC, however, attributed the low voter turnout to the Covid pandemic.

“The fight put up by the TDP leaders and cadre against the atrocities of the YSRC is inspiring,’’ Naidu said and added that the people have taught a lesson to the ruling party by not giving the five lakh majority, as claimed by its leaders.

Jagan wishes all parties

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated all the political parties including the BJP, DMK’s MK Stalin, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benarjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for their success in the elections. In a tweet tagging the BJP and the three leaders, Jagan said, “Hearty congratulations to all the candidates and political parties for scoring victories in the Assembly elections and bypolls across the country. My best wishes to everyone for a successful tenure in public service. @mkstalin @MamataOfficial @vijayanpinarayi @BJP4India.

