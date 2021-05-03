Over 92,000 Covid-19 patients in home isolation, govt issues fresh guidelines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a majority of current Covid patients in Andhra Pradesh are in home isolation, the government has issued fresh guidelines for them. As on Sunday, 92,702 patients are in home isolation, and the number is expected to cross one lakh mark by Monday. Those with mild symptoms or those who test positive but are asymptomatic are advised home isolation.

People who are feeling unwell and are showing symptoms of Covid-19 (fever, cold, running nose, throat pain) are advised to have their sample tested immediately, and isolate themselves without waiting for the results. As soon as the results are issued, ANMs, village/ward volunteers will contact them to know their health condition. A home isolation kit, consisting of medicines for fever, cold and masks, is sent to their residence.

Before going for home isolation, people are advised to ensure there is a separate room with an attached bathroom (if possible) and a caretaker to act as a messenger.Those acting as caretakers are advised to consume hydroxychloroquine, and ensure they are healthy and without comorbidities.Those over 60 years with comorbidities are advised home isolation only on their doctors’ advise. Similarly, people with HIV, those who underwent organ transplantation or are suffering from cancer are also advised to follow doctors’ advice.

Certain drugs like Remdesivir are only to be used under the supervision of doctors, and are not meant for home isolation cases. It is advised to take readings of temperature periodically and note the same down.

Similarly take the readings of oxygen saturation levels using an oximeter and if the levels are less than 94 and feeling difficulty in breathing, immediately contact the doctor and prepare for hospitalisation. Home isolation lasts for 10 days from the time symptoms are visible or test results come positive.