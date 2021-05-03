STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Panel formed to expedite procurement of medical equipment

The committee can procure goods and services through a short tender ranging from three to seven days.

Published: 03rd May 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To speed up the process of procurement of medical equipment and others during the pandemic, the State government on Sunday constituted a committee. In a GO issued on Sunday, principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the Covid Command and Control Centre will take decisions on a daily basis on the requirements of the materials/services and indicate the same to the Procurement Committee, which in turn will procure them. 

Principal Secretary (health) would be the chairman and principal secretary (transport) will be the co-chairman of the committee, which  will have eight others as members.The committee can procure goods and services through a short tender ranging from three to seven days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical equipment Covid Command and Control Centre
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp