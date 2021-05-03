Panel formed to expedite procurement of medical equipment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To speed up the process of procurement of medical equipment and others during the pandemic, the State government on Sunday constituted a committee. In a GO issued on Sunday, principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the Covid Command and Control Centre will take decisions on a daily basis on the requirements of the materials/services and indicate the same to the Procurement Committee, which in turn will procure them.

Principal Secretary (health) would be the chairman and principal secretary (transport) will be the co-chairman of the committee, which will have eight others as members.The committee can procure goods and services through a short tender ranging from three to seven days.