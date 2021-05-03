STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Summer holidays for Guntur Mirchi Yard from today

Spike in Covid-19 cases, sweltering heat lead to early closure

Published: 03rd May 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chilli farmers seen sitting with their produce in the Guntur Mirchi Yard in Guntur district| express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Officials of the famous Guntur Mirchi Yard have declared summer holidays from Monday to June 6. Usually, the summer holidays start after May 15.Last year, the yard remained shut from April to June due to Covid-19 outbreak due to which most small-scale farmers who couldn’t afford the rent for cold storage suffered losses.

This year due to timely rains and sufficient irrigation water released from Nagarjuna Sagar’s Left Canal, the yield was bountiful. Mirchi (red chilli) stocks started flooding the yard since March first week.   
In April due to consecutive holidays, the stocks piled up as never before causing a drop in prices of mirchi varieties. As a few Covid-19 positive cases were reported, the yard was closed for five days to clear the stocks and also sanitise it. 

Currently, 40,000 bags of mirchi remaining in the yard have been shifted out on Sunday. The costs of varieties of mirchi are as follows: Teja and Baduga varieties of red chilli are trading between Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,500 per quintal, while mirchi Nos. 5, 273, 334, 341, 4884, Super 10 varieties are priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000 per quintal. 

On April 29, the yard officials on the request of workers’ and merchants’ associations declared summer holidays due to scorching heat and increase in Covid-19 positive cases. To facilitate the farmers, the officials issued norms to enrol their details in eNAM App to sell their produce amid Covid-19 norms. The farmers can enrol by sending their details to the allotted supervisor and data entry operator and IDs will be sent to their mobile phone.  This will allow them to sell their produce at godowns outside the yard. 

Raju, a farmer said,  “I couldn’t sell my harvest till now as I didn’t expect that summer holidays will be declared earlier. By now most cold storages and godowns would have been booked. I’ve to store my produce in Sattenapalli. Transportation costs will add to my burden.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur Mirchi Yard summer holidays
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp