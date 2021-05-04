Andhra Pradesh reports 18,972 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries cross one million mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh crossed the one million mark in total recoveries of COVID-19 patients even as it added 18,972 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. Also, the state tested over one lakh samples for the second consecutive day on Monday.

The latest bulletin said 10,227 patients had recovered in the 24 hours, taking the gross to 10,03,935. With the addition of 1.15 lakh tests, the state has tested 1.67 crore samples so far, which returned a total of 11.63 lakh positives.

Also, 71 fresh fatalities were reported in the state, taking the overall toll to 8,207. According to the latest government health bulletin, 11 districts saw their tallies grow by 1,000 cases each. The highest single-day spike of 2,628 infections was reported in Kurnool followed by 1,914 in East Godavari.

Kadapa and Krishna reported under 1,000 new infections. With the fresh surge in the cases, the overall infections in Kurnool district went past 83,000, 66,000 in Kadapa, 85,000 in Visakhapatnam and 52,000 in Vizianagaram.

The upward trend of the new infections pushed the active caseload to 1.51 lakh, out of which over 18,000 are in Chittoor alone. Barring Kadapa, every other district reported new fatalities.

East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported nine fatalities each, Anantapur and Kurnool seven each, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each, Chittoor five, Guntur four, Nellore two and West Godavari one.