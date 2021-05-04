STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh reports 18,972 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries cross one million mark

According to the latest government health bulletin, 11 districts saw their tallies grow by 1,000 cases each.

Published: 04th May 2021 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh crossed the one million mark in total recoveries of COVID-19 patients even as it added 18,972 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. Also, the state tested over one lakh samples for the second consecutive day on Monday.

The latest bulletin said 10,227 patients had recovered in the 24 hours, taking the gross to 10,03,935. With the addition of 1.15 lakh tests, the state has tested 1.67 crore samples so far, which returned a total of 11.63 lakh positives.

Also, 71 fresh fatalities were reported in the state, taking the overall toll to 8,207. According to the latest government health bulletin, 11 districts saw their tallies grow by 1,000 cases each. The highest single-day spike of 2,628 infections was reported in Kurnool followed by 1,914 in East Godavari.

Kadapa and Krishna reported under 1,000 new infections. With the fresh surge in the cases, the overall infections in Kurnool district went past 83,000, 66,000 in Kadapa, 85,000 in Visakhapatnam and 52,000 in Vizianagaram.

The upward trend of the new infections pushed the active caseload to 1.51 lakh, out of which over 18,000 are in Chittoor alone. Barring Kadapa, every other district reported new fatalities.

East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported nine fatalities each, Anantapur and Kurnool seven each, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each, Chittoor five, Guntur four, Nellore two and West Godavari one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID tallies
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp