Andhra Pradesh volunteer travels 800 km to Maharashtra to give pension to woman

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A village volunteer travelled nearly 800 kilometers to give Jagananna pension to a widow, who was stuck in Maharashtra due to the lockdown there. M Lakshmi Devi (60), a native of Gondiparla village in Kurnool mandal, went to Ahmednagar of Maharashtra, where her son and his family live, three months ago.

Her son Sekhar is an army man and is residing in his official quarters along with his pregnant wife. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Lakshmi Devi was stuck there due to the lockdown restrictions.

As it is his responsibility to hand over the pension to every beneficiary, Gondiparla village volunteer Sreenivasulu went to Maharashtra by train and reached their quarters on Monday morning and gave the pension to the beneficiary.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sreenivasulu said if she is not received pension continuously for three months, she will be removed from the beneficiarie' list. "So I have decided to go to Maharashtra to hand over the pension, considering her future troubles," he added.

He travelled by bus from Kurnool to Adoni and from there to Ahmad Nagar by train. He said Lakshmi Devi collected the three months’ pension of Rs 6,750 after completing biometric face scanning at the main gate of the Army quarters.

After that, he came back to the Ahmad Nagar railway station by an auto. He said that he felt very happy to have done this service to the woman by travelling 800 kilometers. He will return to his native village by Tuesday afternoon.