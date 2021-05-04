STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh volunteer travels 800 km to Maharashtra to give pension to woman

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Lakshmi Devi was stuck there due to the lockdown restrictions.

Published: 04th May 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Gondiparla village volunteer Sreenivasulu with M Lakshmi Devi

Gondiparla village volunteer Sreenivasulu with M Lakshmi Devi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A village volunteer travelled nearly 800 kilometers to give Jagananna pension to a widow, who was stuck in Maharashtra due to the lockdown there. M Lakshmi Devi (60), a native of Gondiparla village in Kurnool mandal, went to Ahmednagar of Maharashtra, where her son and his family live, three months ago. 

Her son Sekhar is an army man and is residing in his official quarters along with his pregnant wife. Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Lakshmi Devi was stuck there due to the lockdown restrictions.

As it is his responsibility to hand over the pension to every beneficiary, Gondiparla village volunteer Sreenivasulu went to Maharashtra by train and reached their quarters on Monday morning and gave the pension to the beneficiary. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sreenivasulu said if she is not received pension continuously for three months, she will be removed from the beneficiarie' list. "So I have decided to go to Maharashtra to hand over the pension, considering her future troubles," he added. 

He travelled by bus from Kurnool to Adoni and from there to Ahmad Nagar by train. He said Lakshmi Devi collected the three months’ pension of Rs 6,750 after completing biometric face scanning at the main gate of the Army quarters. 

After that, he came back to the Ahmad Nagar railway station by an auto. He said that he felt very happy to have done this service to the woman by travelling 800 kilometers. He will return to his native village by Tuesday afternoon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Lakshmi Devi Gondiparla village COVID lockdown Andhra Pradesh pension
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp