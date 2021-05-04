Man charred to death in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: One person was charred to death in a fire that broke out in the shopping complex in Asthana Mandapam opposite to the Srivari Temple in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Fire broke out in one of the stores located in the cellar of the shopping complex in the Asthana Mandapam and spread to others quickly. Atleast eight shops were completely gutted in the mishap. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

While the rescue workers were clearing the debris, they found the charred body of the worker. The deceased was identified as Malreddy, police said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.