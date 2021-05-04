STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top priority for setting up proposed medical colleges: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

During review on YSR Kanti Velugu, officials said that 66,17,613 schoolchildren were tested so far and surgeries were conducted on 293 students who were identified with eye problems.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to give top priority for setting up  medical colleges across the states as planned and expedite the works. Reviewing progress of Nadu-Nedu ( Health) scheme on Monday, he said works should start in the medical colleges where judicial preview and tender process are completed.

Senior officials of the health department were asked to discuss with district collectors for ensuring that there is no delay in sanctioning funds to acquire the needed land for medical colleges in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Kurnool districts.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that tenders related to medical colleges in Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla and Machilipatnam were awarded and the tender process regarding the remaining 12 medical colleges will start by May 21.

During review on YSR Kanti Velugu, officials said that 66,17,613 schoolchildren were tested so far and surgeries were conducted on 293 students who were identified with eye problems. They said 60,393 schools were covered under the YSR Kanti Velugu Scheme and glasses were distributed to 1,58,227 children for free.

Further, eye tests were conducted to 8,09,262 senior citizens in the third phase of the Kanti Velugu scheme and glasses were distributed to 3,90,479 people and operations were conducted to 41,194 and the scheme is still in progress.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on completing the scheme without any delay. Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, COVID Command and Control Centre chairman KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Health) Anilkumar Singhal and Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu were present. 

