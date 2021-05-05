Andhra Pradesh adds 20,000 Covid cases for second time, 82 fatalities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw its Covid- 19 tally grow by over 20,000 cases for the second time even as it performed 1.15 lakh sample tests, on Tuesday. While 20,035 new cases emerged, the state reported 82 fatalities and 12,207 recoveries in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. The state’s cumulative Covid-19 positives rose to 11,84,028, recoveries 10,16,142 and toll 8,289, according to the latest bulletin released by the State Command Control Room.

A total of 1.68 sample tests have been performed so far. The government data said three districts reported over 2,000 cases, and eight others over 1,000. The highest singleday spike of 2,398 infections was recorded in Srikakulam, and the lowest of 793 in Kadapa. Chittoor reported 2,318 and Anantapur 2,168 cases in the 24 hours. Only Krishna (998) and Kadapa (793) districts reported less than 1,000 new cases With the fresh additions, the overall caseload in East Godavari went past 1.50 lakh mark. It is already above one lakh in Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari, 89,000 in Anantapur, 87,000 in Visakhapatnam 76,000 in Srikakulam, 53,000 in Vizianagaram, and 65,000 i n Krishna.

There are 1,59,597 active cases in the state, out of which over 20,000 are in Prakasam and Anantapur alone, it said. The number of fatalities too witnessed a spike to 82 on Tuesday from 71 on Monday. West Godavari district saw 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities. Anantapur, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported nine fresh deaths each, SPS Nellore seven, Krishna six, Guntur five, Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Srikakulam four each in a day. The overall fatalities in Chittoor district are now just two short of the 1,000-mark.