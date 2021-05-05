Andhra Pradesh: CCTVs in all Covid hospitals, CCCs soon to check if any truth in allegations of negligence by staff

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To check if there is any truth in allegations of negligence by staff and lapses in quality of food served to patients in Covid-19 hospitals and Covid-19 Care Centres CCCs), the Prakasam administration has decided to install CCTVs in all hospitals in a phased manner. The footage from the CCTVs will be monitored 24x7 from the Ongole Collectorate Central Covid-19 Control Centre for any lapses in the Covid-19 hospitals and CCCs. In the first phase, the CCTVs will be installed in the Government Covid-19 Hospitals, including the Ongole GGH, Chirala, Markapur and Kandukur Area Hospitals.

The Ongole GGH will have 32 CCTVs, Markapur Hospital and Chirala Government Hospital will have 16 each and eight CCTVs will be installed in Kandukur Government Hospital. In the second phase, the CCTVs will be installed in the remaining 27 CHCs, private Covid-19 hospitals, which will be linked with the Covid-19 Control Centre for scrutiny.

“As per the directives of Collector Pola Bhaskar, once all hospitals, government and private, and CCCs are linked, it will facilitate in quick service of needy patients. Till now, the 104 Covid- 19 call centre has received 5,200 calls and through the State Covid-19 centre, we have received 1,700 messages. We are sorting out the grievances and solve them as soon as possible,” Dr Annapurna, 104 call centre nodal officer said on Tuesday.

The district has exhausted all Covid-19 vaccine stocks by Tuesday and is awaiting more stock from the State government. Till date, the medical and health officials have given the jab to 4.6 lakh people in Prakasam. The officials were told give pace to results of Covid-19 tests. “Speed up collection of swab samples for testing and the results of RTPCR-tests. The results should come on the same day.” He said the number of vehicles should be increased so that the samples reach the lab and results are declared on the same day. All these vehicles should be tracked on an hourly basis from the starting point to the destination point, he said.