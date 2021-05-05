Andhra Pradesh: Sri City rushes two oxygen tanks to BIRRD, SVRR

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Sri City-based VRV Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd dispatched two medical oxygen tanks of 13,000 litre and 10,000 litre capacity to Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Hospital and Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia (SVRR) GGH, Tirupati respectively on Monday night.

To meet the growing needs for medical oxygen and to augment its storage, the State government officials have approached Sri City for supplying tanks on top priority. While the 13,000-litre tank was sponsored by Chennaibased TalentPro India HR Private Limited, the 10,000-litre tank was purchased by the government.