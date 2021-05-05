STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Sri City rushes two oxygen tanks to BIRRD, SVRR

While the 13,000-litre tank was sponsored by Chennaibased TalentPro India HR Private Limited, the 10,000-litre tank was purchased by the government.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

The central government has directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Sri City-based VRV Asia Pacific Pvt Ltd dispatched two medical oxygen tanks of 13,000 litre and 10,000 litre capacity to Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) Hospital and Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia (SVRR) GGH, Tirupati respectively on Monday night.

To meet the growing needs for medical oxygen and to augment its storage, the State government officials have approached Sri City for supplying tanks on top priority. While the 13,000-litre tank was sponsored by Chennaibased TalentPro India HR Private Limited, the 10,000-litre tank was purchased by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VRV Asia Pacific Andhra Pradesh oxygen tanks
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp