Andhra Pradesh imposes curfew from 12 noon to 6 am from May 5

HYDERABAD: Curfew will be imposed in Andhra Pradesh from 12 noon to 6 am from starting May 5 to 18 to contain the spread of Covid-19. All firms, shops, business establishments, offices, educational institutions and restaurants shall close at 12 noon and reopen after 6 am.

Section 144 to be imposed to prohibit gathering of public. Hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with essential services have been exempted from curfew. Print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting services, IT and IT enabled services, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, cold storages and warehousing services, private security services, all manufacturing industries shall operate duly following protocol.

All agricultural operations, including procurement of agricultural produce shall be allowed duly following Covid protocol which shall be issued by the Agriculture Department. Movement of all people is prohibited from 12 noon to 6 am, except people officials of Central and State governments, including those of High Court of AP and other courts, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat Raj Institutions on emergency duty on production of valid duty pass with identity card.

All medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and providers of other hospital services on production of valid identity card will be exempted from curfew.

Pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care, people availing Covid vaccination at designated health facilities, people availing of health care in public or private health care establishments, transportation of people in private vehicles for availing health care services is permitted. The local administration shall make appropriate arrangements at the airports and railway stations to enable such travel. All Inter-State and Intra-State movement of essential and non-essential goods are permitted. Local transport services, including autos and taxis and city bus services shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time.

Functions like marriages which are already scheduled and cannot be rescheduled shall be carried out with a maximum of 20 people with due permission from the local authorities. Passes to people of exempted categories to facilitate their movement.