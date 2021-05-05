STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra volunteer who visited Maharashtra to give pension to beneficiary stuck there, felicitated

On Tuesday morning, he returned to his native Gondiparla. District Collector G Veerapandian honoured him with a memento and badge.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Gondiparla village volunteer Sreenivasulu with M Lakshmi Devi

Gondiparla village volunteer Sreenivasulu with M Lakshmi Devi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Following the news article published in these columns about village volunteer Sreenivasulu, who went to Maharashtra to distribute pension to a beneficiary stuck there for the last three months due to lockdown, Kurnool District Collector G Veera Pandian felicitated him on Tuesday.

Several officials and political leaders appreciated the village volunteer for his effort. Sreenivasulu went to Ahmad Nagar of Maharashtra and handed over three months’ pension to M Lakshmi Devi, native of Gondiparla. On Tuesday morning, he returned to his native Gondiparla. District Collector G Veerapandian honoured him with a memento and badge.

