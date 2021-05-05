STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be at home or move to Covid Care Centres, GMC chief tells patients

She also warned that the volunteers who are negligent in their assigned duties will be dismissed and severe action would be taken against them.

Published: 05th May 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives carry a COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, amid a countrywide hike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj, Wednesday

Relatives carry a COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support to a hospital. (Representational photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Covid-19 patients under home isolation should stay at home, if not they will immediately be shifted to the Covid-19 Care Centres to prevent the spread of the virus, GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha said. She warned if the Covid- 19 patients come out of their home or are found loitering outside home, they will immediately moved to Covid-19 Care Centre. On Tuesday, she visited the homes in the micro containment areas on Pootur Road, Naidupet, Nallapadu Road, Srilakshmi Nagar and interacted with the residents under home isolation in Guntur.

She said that as many as 95 micro containment zones have been set up eve r s inc e the caseload has been increasing. Anuradha also inspected the ward secretariats and sought details of Covid-19 patients. Sanitisation works are being taken up in those areas and not in other areas of the city. She went to a few houses where the Covid-19 patients are under home isolation and enquired about the services being provided to them. The GMC chief also instructed the ANM workers to regularly check the oxygen level of the Covid-19 patients and monitor their health condition. She also warned that the volunteers who are negligent in their assigned duties will be dismissed and severe action would be taken against them.

