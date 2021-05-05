STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Going to Odisha? Get ready for quarantine as it imposes stricter measures in bordering districts of Andhra

Passengers going to Odisha from both the states by any mode of transportation will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days, an order issued by the Odisha government read.

Published: 05th May 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Coronavirus

Every passenger would undergo rapid antigen testing on arrival. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With emergence of a new virulent strain, Odisha on Tuesday imposed stricter measures in its districts bordering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Check-posts have come up on all inter-state roads (national highways, state highways and district roads) to monitor flow of people from both the Telugu states. Passengers going to Odisha from both the states by any mode of transportation will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days, an order issued by the Odisha government read. “Passengers alighting at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airport, and railway stations should be sent to institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days in cluster temporary medical centres.”

Collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabrangapur districts have been directed to ensure border tracking of all minor and major entry points. However, people travelling from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other states through Odisha will be allowed without disembarking from their vehicles. An official said sarpanchs, ward members and volunteers will be mobilised to create awareness in their areas and report to BDOs, police stations and local authorities about persons from AP and Telangana who are not quarantined in institutional facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha travel Andhra covid cases coronavirus COVID 19 Andhra travel qurantine
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp