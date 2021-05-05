Going to Odisha? Get ready for quarantine as it imposes stricter measures in bordering districts of Andhra

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: With emergence of a new virulent strain, Odisha on Tuesday imposed stricter measures in its districts bordering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Check-posts have come up on all inter-state roads (national highways, state highways and district roads) to monitor flow of people from both the Telugu states. Passengers going to Odisha from both the states by any mode of transportation will be sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days, an order issued by the Odisha government read. “Passengers alighting at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airport, and railway stations should be sent to institutional or paid quarantine for 14 days in cluster temporary medical centres.”

Collectors of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabrangapur districts have been directed to ensure border tracking of all minor and major entry points. However, people travelling from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other states through Odisha will be allowed without disembarking from their vehicles. An official said sarpanchs, ward members and volunteers will be mobilised to create awareness in their areas and report to BDOs, police stations and local authorities about persons from AP and Telangana who are not quarantined in institutional facilities.