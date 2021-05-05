STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kin watch helplessly as COVID-positive Andhra man dies after being denied entry to village

On learning that he tested positive for the virus, locals asked him not to enter the village and forced him to stay in a thatched hut on the outskirts

Published: 05th May 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Death

Municipal staff later performed the last rites following the COVID protocol (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, a 44-year-old COVID-positive man died on the outskirts of Koyyanapeta village at G Sigadam mandal in the district after villagers did not allow him to enter, fearing the spread of the virus.

Panchireddy Asiri Naidu was staying in Vijayawada along with his wife and two children and working as a daily wage earner. On Saturday, Naidu tested positive for COVID-19. With the state government imposing a partial curfew and due to fears of a nationwide lockdown, he went back to his village on Sunday morning.

On learning that he tested positive for the virus, locals asked him not to enter the village and forced him to stay in a thatched hut on the outskirts. That same afternoon, Naidu collapsed with breathlessness and died even as his family members watched helplessly. His daughter tried to give him water but her mother prevented her from going near out of fear.

Villagers gathered there and took videos on their mobile phones but did not dare go near Naidu or attempt to rush him to a hospital.

Municipal staff later performed the last rites following the COVID protocol. The next day, revenue authorities visited the village and assured all possible support to the family.

Meanwhile, Naidu's wife and two others who participated in the last rites tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, while the children were allowed into their house as they tested negative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Srikakulam
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp