Kin watch helplessly as COVID-positive Andhra man dies after being denied entry to village

SRIKAKULAM: In a tragic incident, a 44-year-old COVID-positive man died on the outskirts of Koyyanapeta village at G Sigadam mandal in the district after villagers did not allow him to enter, fearing the spread of the virus.

Panchireddy Asiri Naidu was staying in Vijayawada along with his wife and two children and working as a daily wage earner. On Saturday, Naidu tested positive for COVID-19. With the state government imposing a partial curfew and due to fears of a nationwide lockdown, he went back to his village on Sunday morning.

Graphic Video. Viewer discretion is advised. A 44-yr-old Covid patient died in #Srikakulam dist in front of his helpless daughter, wife. Villagers had refused to let them into the village... @NewIndianXpress #AndhraPradesh #CovidIndia @gsvasu_TNIE pic.twitter.com/YoF2DCENDE — TNIE Andhra Pradesh (@xpressandhra) May 5, 2021

On learning that he tested positive for the virus, locals asked him not to enter the village and forced him to stay in a thatched hut on the outskirts. That same afternoon, Naidu collapsed with breathlessness and died even as his family members watched helplessly. His daughter tried to give him water but her mother prevented her from going near out of fear.

Villagers gathered there and took videos on their mobile phones but did not dare go near Naidu or attempt to rush him to a hospital.

Municipal staff later performed the last rites following the COVID protocol. The next day, revenue authorities visited the village and assured all possible support to the family.

Meanwhile, Naidu's wife and two others who participated in the last rites tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment, while the children were allowed into their house as they tested negative.