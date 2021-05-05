STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen disruption leads to death of four Covid-19 patients in Andhra Pradesh

Health workers install oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a makeshift hospital in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 30, 2021.

Health workers install oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients at a hospital. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: At least four Covid-19 patients reportedly died due to disruption in oxygen supply in the cancer unit of a super-speciality hospital in the city on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the patients who are on ventilator support, suffered severe breathing problem due to sudden disruption in oxygen supply between 7:30 and 8 pm, with some of them falling off their beds.

Noticing that the oxygen supply was stalled, security guards and other hospital staff immediately brought oxygen cylinders and provided oxygen to the patients.

Some other patients were rushed to the adjacent super-speciality unit.

By the time alternative arrangements were made and some shifted to the super-speciality unit, at least four patients breathed their last.

The district authorities had converted the cancer unit attached to the super-speciality hospital into a Covid hospital in the wake of spike in cases.

The unit has a 3 KL capacity oxygen tank.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, District Medical and Health Officer Kameswara Prasad and Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the hospital premises.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital, a woman whose husband was admitted to the unit four days ago, said that the hospital authorities were saying that her husband was recovering.

"All of a sudden, they informed me that my husband had died,'' she wailed.

Emerging out of the hospital, MLA Venkatarami Reddy said there was a minor disruption in supply of oxygen to the ICU and four patients had died.

The MLA, however, added that the deaths were because of the critical condition of the patients.

Collector Chandrudu left the hospital without disclosing any information while the DM&HO said that he is not the incharge to reveal anything and asked the media to get a comment from the Collector first.

The hospital incharge K Bhaskar was not available for a comment. Just a few days ago, there were similar reports of deaths.

A few patients who were on ventilator support in Anantapur Government General Hospital, had died. Eight patients had reportedly died in Hindupur GGH due to shortage of oxygen.

Admitting that there was short supply of oxygen, officials claimed that the deaths were not due to shortage of oxygen, but those who were in critical condition and with comorbidities lost their life. 

Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 Coronavirus
