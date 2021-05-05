STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen shortage kills 18 more in Karnataka, AP

Before the patients could be moved to a different hospital unit, four of them died.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/BENGALURU/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ANANTAPUR: At least 18 Covid-19 patients died on Tuesday in hospitals in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh allegedly due to oxygen shortages, in a grim sign of the worsening coronavirus situation in southern states. Patients in a super-speciality hospital in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, experienced a sudden disruption in oxygen supply around 8 pm, and some of them fell off their beds.

Before the patients could be moved to a different hospital unit, four of them died. In Karnataka, at least 14 Covid-19 deaths, allegedly due to a lack of oxygen, were reported in many parts of the state on Tuesday, though officials in two districts, Kalaburagi and Hubballi, denied the oxygen link. These deaths come on the heels of 24 fatalities caused by oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar.

Besides, the Karnataka High Court gave the central government till Wednesday to take a call on increasing the state’s quota of remdesivir and oxygen, telling the Centre to expedite its decision. Meanwhile, a new scam has been unearthed in Bengaluru, where officials are blocking beds for pay even as needy patients struggle for beds. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, too, the hospital situation is starting to worsen, with the latter seeing near-full occupancy of ICU beds in at several major hospitals.

