STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram Irrigation Project gap closure works gain steam

A senior official said that the works in reach three in the upstream will be launched after the water from Sileru, which is a supply for Godavari delta, is stopped for a brief period.

Published: 05th May 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram Irrigation Project

Polavaram Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite the constraints in the clearance of bills of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), the water resources department is working to complete the critical works of the project before the onset of monsoon and flooding season.

The works related to the closure of the gap in the upstream cofferdam will begin this week and the officials, along with the executing agency, have targeted to complete the pending works in the next two months. A senior official said that the works in reach three in the upstream will be launched after the water from Sileru, which is a supply for Godavari delta, is stopped for a brief period.

“Once the water is stopped for a week or ten days, the works can be taken up. So far, the works are going as per our plan despite financial issues. We aim to complete most of the critical works before flood season,” he added. While the works in reach three are expected to be completed by end of June, those in reach four will be concluded by July. Similarly, works in reach one and three in downstream are also likely to be completed by July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Irrigation Project
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp