19 lakh will get 2nd dose in May: Singhal

On the availability of medical oxygen and Remdesivir, Anil Kumar said hospitals were supplied 387 metric tonnes in the 24 hours.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:28 AM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Principal secretary (health) Anil Kumar Singhal on Wednesday assured that all beneficiaries who have taken their first Covid-19 vaccine jab will get their second jab soon as the state is expected to receive 21 lakh doses in May.

“There are fears and apprehensions among those who got their first jab whether they will get the second dose within the time frame. For those who were administered Covaxin, the time limit for the second dose is four weeks; it is six-eight weeks for Covishield recipients, ‘’ he said. 

Anil Kumar said the Centre has allotted nine lakh doses to the state for the fortnight of May even as the state government will be procuring 13 lakh more in the same time frame. “All the 19 lakh people who are awaiting their second jabs will be vaccinated with the new stocks. Only then will the first time recipients be vaccinated.” 

On the availability of medical oxygen and Remdesivir, Anil Kumar said hospitals were supplied 387 metric tonnes in the 24 hours. After a private hospital in Nellore raised SOS for oxygen, he said, 12 tonnes of liquid oxygen was immediately sent to the hospital from SHAR. 

“As many as 11,556 Remdesivir vials are available at hospitals; another 12,000 more will be made available by Wednesday evening. Of the 11,556, 5,248 vials were bought by private hospitals; the rest were supplied to 206 government hospitals.”“Initially, only 220 provided their services, but their numbers now have gone up to 3,220. The doctors are providing information about medicines...”

