6 of 47 infectees recover at Ongole police CCC

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Covid-19 Care Centre set up for police personnel and their family members who have contracted the infection at District Police Training Centre (DTC), Ongole recently, is proving to be a blessing in disguise. Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal has started the Police Welfare CCC on April 30.

Till now, out of 47 police personnel and their family members who have been admitted in the CCC, six persons have been discharged. The infectees get discharged from CCC in seven to eight days. Apart from medicines, they are provided sanitisers, masks and hand gloves. They also practise yoga and meditation under the supervision of police officers, in bid to keep their spirits high.