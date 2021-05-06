Hundreds of vehicles stranded at AP-TS border

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as day one of the partial curfew was enforced successfully without any incidents, the closure of borders with neighouring States, particularly with Telangana, witnessed stranding of vehicles at the inter-State checkposts with police preventing those coming from other States after 12 noon. Hundreds of vehicles including bus services run by APSRTC and TSRTC were stopped from entering AP borders at the Garikapadu checkpost with the State observing partial curfew of 18 hours for two weeks.

With no option left, majority of vehicles returned to their origin points while RTC buses left to nearby bus depots. Krishna district police intercepted all the vehicles entering the State via Kodad, Khammam, and Hyderabad after 12 noon and told the commuters to come before the stipulated time. Mild tension prevailed at the checkpost for some time with the commuters arguing with police over being prevented entry into AP citing that they are unaware of it.

“We will not allow any vehicle after noon and would implement the curfew strictly which is intended to break the chain and bend the curve. We request public not to violate rules,” said Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu. The same is the situation at all the five inter-State border check posts in the district.

Meanwhile, Odisha closed its borders with Andhra Pradesh in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts as it had imposed complete lockdown there. Odisha authorities are conducting Covid tests for their citizens at border checkposts and allowing those who have negative report with 14-days institutional quarantine. Six districts in Odisha, those adjacent to AP, have been strictly monitoring the movement of people into their State.