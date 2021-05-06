STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No let-up in surge, AP adds 22K cases

State reports over 1 lakh infections in just 5 days; Covid toll 8,374 after 85 people die in a day

Published: 06th May 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was no let-up in Covid-19 surge in Andhra Pradesh as 22,204 out of 1.16 lakh samples tested in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am returned positive, making it the highest single-day spike so far. The spike took the overall caseload past 12 lakh and active caseload to 1.70 lakh.The state also reported 85 fatalities after which the overall toll stood at 8,374. Chittoor, where six more people died of Covid-19, became the first district with a toll of over 1,000.  

After over 1.69 crore samples tested so far, the total infection positivity rate stood at 7.11 per cent even as Wednesday’s positivity rate stood at 17.36 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by State Command Control Centre. The state went from 11 lakh to 12 lakh total cases in just five days, the fastest surge since the outbreak of the Covid-19 in March last year.

Meanwhile, there was a marginal decline in the daily recoveries as 11,128 were declared cured in the 24 hours, pushing the overall recoveries to 10.27 lakh. Four districts reported over 2,000 new infections; the sharpest spike of 2,344 was seen in East Godavari. Kadapa was the only district to report under 1,000 new cases, which took the tally past 67,000.

Barring Chittoor and Srikakulam, the daily growth in cases in all districts was higher than Tuesday’s. With the fresh additions, Viskahapatnam’s tally went past 89,000, Kurnool’s 86,000, Anantapur’s 91,000 and Nellore’s 86,000.

All districts reported fatalities in the 24 hours. Out of 85 deaths, 11 each were from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, 10 from Anantapur, nine from East Godavari, eight from Prakasam, seven from West Godavari, six from Chittoor, five each from Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore, four from Krishna, three from Srikakulam and one from Kadapa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 samples
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp