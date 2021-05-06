RTC cancels advance reservation facility, long-distance services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has cancelled advance reservation facility for its longer route services in the wake of the 14-day partial curfew that came into force from Wednesday. Such buses must reach their destinations before 12 pm, and the services will be operated as per the demand, officials said

The RTC has also cancelled services to longer destinations after 12 pm. In a similar move, the TSRTC has also decided to stop its operations to AP in view of the partial curfew. While the reservations to AP had been cancelled, some buses will be operated till the borders to avoid inconvenience to the passengers, the officials said.

Many inter-state services to Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, and intra-state services from and to Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Tirupati stood cancelled as on Wednesday. In all, the fresh restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 have impacted 3,500 RTC services.

Meanwhile, several passengers including college students who were stranded at bus stations bore the brunt on the Day 1 of the partial curfew. RTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy said the Corporation operated a meagre 2,000 against 10,000 services, on Day 1. “We are expecting a revenue of `1 crore per day till the curfew lasts, and the corporation has decided not to operate hired services.”