Supply of vaccines, oxygen under Centre’s control: Govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State government is efficiently tackling Covid-19, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has clarified that the supply of vaccines, oxygen and essential medicines like Remedisiver is under the control of the Centre and said Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu should know the facts before making allegations.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he said the State has a capacity to vaccinate over six lakh people per day, and complete the entire vaccination within 35 days. However, the problem lies with the supply of vaccine doses, which is being monitored by the Centre, he observed.

“Although the State government is ready to purchase the vaccine directly from companies, the control is still with the Centre,’’ he said and added that the Chief Minister has also written letters to the Centre seeking more vaccine doses. Sajjala said Naidu is creating panic among the people and alleged that he is “more dangerous than Covid-19”.