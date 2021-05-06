STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

This group has performed the last rites of over 500 COVID-19 victims

On Wednesday alone, they performed the last rites of 24 Covid victims. Of the total, 22 victims were orphans.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 JAC shifts the body of a victim for performance of last rites in Tirupati | Express

By Sri Krishna Kummara
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Giving a decent farewell to Covid victims is a mission of 47-year-old J Md Ghouse. Since the outbreak of Covid, Ghouse and his friends under the banner Covid-19 JAC have performed the last rites of more than 500 Covid victims, who were abandoned by their kin.On Wednesday alone, they performed the last rites of 24 Covid victims. Of the total, 22 victims were orphans. Two bodies were handed over to Ghouse for the conduct of last rites by their kin.

Wearing PPE kits and following SOP for Covid dead body management, Ghouse and his friends, who have been fasting in view of Ramzan month, shifted the bodies to the Mamandur forest area where they were buried as per Covid protocol. Prior to that the last rites were performed to Covid victims, who were orphans, at SV Medical College.For Ghouse and his friends, performing last rites of Covid victims has literally become a daily routine since August. 

Ghouse noticed that the family members of Covid-19 victims belonging to the Muslim community, were facing difficulty to find a proper place to bury the bodies. “I observed that the municipal authorities, due to non-availability of adequate space are cremating the bodies as it is less time consuming though it is against the tradition. To ensure proper burial of Covid victims’ bodies, I formed Covid-19 JAC with my friends to conduct the last rites as per the tradition,’’ Ghouse said. 

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) had allotted space in front of Sri Venkateswara University to the Covid JAC for burial of Covid victims bodies. Even that space was filled. “As daily fatalities are on the rise during the second Covid wave, we are running out of energy, space and time to perform the last rites of the victims,” said Ghouse. “We feel tired as most of the members in the team are fasting and there are eight more days for the end of holy month of Ramzan,’’ he said. Ghouse and his 60 team members are working tirelessly without a break for the last few days as the number of deaths caused due to Covid-19 are steadily increasing. 

“We are conducting the last rites of at least 10-12 bodies a day. The family members and relatives of some of the victims are shying away to collect the bodies out of fear of contracting the virus. They are abandoning the bodies in the mortuaries itself. When we contact the family members we are sometimes ashamed to listen to the kind of reasons cited by them to take away the bodies,” Ghouse lamented.  

What started as an initiative to conduct the last rites of the victims of the Muslim community, Ghouse and his team has so far performed the last rites of over 150 bodies of the victims hailing from the Hindu community. The Covid-19 JAC is committed to ensuring a dignified farewell to the victims irrespective of their religion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Md Ghouse COVID Covid-19 JAC Last Rites Covid victims
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp