Yoga sessions for Covid patients

The health condition of infectees’ worsens due to stress, anxiety, tension, unknown fear and depression.

Representative image of patients performing yoga at a Covid Care Centre

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: It is very important to keep the Covid-19 patients mentally and physically fit. The health condition of infectees’ worsens due to stress, anxiety, tension, unknown fear and depression. To overcome these, the district officials are planning to have yoga sessions for patients in CCCs in the district. Yoga classes has started in Adavaitakkelapadu CCC for primary contacts and Covid-19 positive patients.

“Within days, we observed a lot of positive changes in the Covid-19 patients. The yoga classes are held two times a day in open areas where social distance could be maintained. The Yoga guru has been teaching the Covid-19 patients Suryanamaskaras and Pranayam,” an official said.

He said that by performing Suryanamsakaram one can get physical fitness, while Pranayam will increase the oxygen levels in the blood. Meditation can increase the lung capacity and peace of mind. It has been proven beyond doubt that to fight the virus one requires all these coupled with a healthy diet and medicines. It helps in increasing positive attitude, selfconfidence and boost one’s morale.

