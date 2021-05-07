Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates area hospital, APSRTC depot

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually inaugurated APSRTC bus depot in Punganur and RTC Area Hospital in Kadapa from his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said he was happy to inaugurate the bus depot and RTC hospital, which would benefit the people and RTC employees. Commending the efforts of RTC officials in constructing a hospital during testing times, he said the hospital will provide better medical services to the RTC employees and their families.

Panchayat Raj minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said, "The Punganur bus depot is constructed in an area spanning seven acres at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore. The depot was set up as a model depot. The bus depot in Punganur is renamed after former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy."