STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to rehabilitate children of COVID-19 victims in State

District Collectors have been asked to support the department to identify the abandoned children and also to take up an extensive campaign about the initiative through social media.

Published: 07th May 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coming to the rescue of children, who either lost their parents due to COVID-19 or their parents admitted to hospitals for treatment, the State government has decided to rehabilitate them in Child Protection Centres.

The decision comes in the wake of the recent communication from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to the States to take care of the children, who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 or deprived of parental care with their parents admitted to hospital for treatment.

"There are instances where children, whose parents tested positive for virus, are deprived of any care by their relatives or neighbours out of fear of contracting the virus and apprehensions about COVID-19. To take care of such children, till their parents recover from the virus, the children will be taken care of by the government," said Dr Kritika Shukla, Director of Juvenile Welfare Department.

The government will rehabilitate such children under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Two toll free numbers will be available to inform about such children.

"Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Juvenile Welfare Department officials will take care of the children and hand over them back to their parents after their recovery from COVID," she said. 

District Collectors have been asked to support the department to identify the abandoned children and also to take up an extensive campaign about the initiative through social media and other platforms. Following the orders, officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme have started identifying such children.

Vizianagaram ICDS Project Director M Rajeswari told The New Indian Express that a list is being prepared to find out the number of children, who lost their parents and to provide accommodation to them in Child Care Institutions or Homes. 

"We are in a process of enumerating beneficiaries from today onwards," she said, adding that instructions have been given to the ground level staff for identification of children in need of care and their requirements.

So far, there are no such cases in the district. In Srikakulam district, ICDS officials have identified one such case and started providing free ration to the children. In Srikakulam, a couple of days back, a mason died of COVID-19 after locals did not allow him to enter the village fearing spread of the virus in the neighbourhood. Soon after his death, his wife too tested positive for COVID.

Their two children are presently taken care of by their grandparents. The government is providing ration to the family as a support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights COVID19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh orphans COVID orphans
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp