Andhra Pradesh HC not happy with state government's efforts to control COVID

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over the efforts taken up by the State government to control and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by Thota Suresh of Guntur and State Civil Rights Organisation joint secretary Mohan Rao, a division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswamy, Justice C Praveen Kumar directed the State government to take measures on a war-footing to treat the Covid patients.

The bench expressed ire over the contradictions in the affidavit submitted by the State government where it stated there was no shortage of oxygen and the COVID nodal officers' statements that oxygen beds are not available. It questioned the lack of coordination between the officials.

Asking the government to streamline the nodal officers system and ensure that help is extended when people call helplines, the bench pointed out that in Vijayawada when 56 nodal officers were called, only 22 have responded.

Those who responded said beds were not available, but did not provide alternative solutions, it said. The court asked the government to increase ICU centres and sought a report on Covid treatment being given to pregnant women.

Government pleader Suman said the State has written to the Centre seeking permission for 42 oxygen plants. He further pointed out that as against the requirement of 800 mt, the state is only getting 480 MT oxygen. The case hearing was adjourned to May 14.