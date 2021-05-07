STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC not happy with state government's efforts to control COVID

The court expressed ire over the contradictions in the affidavit submitted by the State government where it stated there was no shortage of oxygen.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over the efforts taken up by the State government to control and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. 

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by Thota Suresh of Guntur and State Civil Rights Organisation joint secretary Mohan Rao, a division bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswamy, Justice C Praveen Kumar directed the State government to take measures on a war-footing to treat the Covid patients. 

The bench expressed ire over the contradictions in the affidavit submitted by the State government where it stated there was no shortage of oxygen and the COVID nodal officers' statements that oxygen beds are not available. It questioned the lack of coordination between the officials. 

Asking the government to streamline the nodal officers system and ensure that help is extended when people call helplines, the bench pointed out that in Vijayawada when 56 nodal officers were called, only 22 have responded. 

Those who responded said beds were not available, but did not provide alternative solutions, it said. The court asked the government to increase ICU centres and sought a report on Covid treatment being given to pregnant women.

Government pleader Suman said the State has written to the Centre seeking permission for 42 oxygen plants. He further pointed out that as against the requirement of 800 mt, the state is only getting 480 MT oxygen. The case hearing was adjourned to May 14. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp