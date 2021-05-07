STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh sees 21,954 new COVID-19 infections, 72 fatalities

With the fresh cases, the overall cases in Anantapur went past 93,200, 88,000 in Nellore and Kurnool both, 80,000 in Prakasam and Srikakulam's both, and 91,000 in Visakhapatnam.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded a yet another sharp surge of 21,954 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am. While 72 patients succumbed, the state reported 10,141 recoveries in the period.

According the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 1.10 lakh samples were tested in the 24 hours span. The 1.70 crore samples tested so far have returned a total of 12,28,186 positives at a rate of  7.19 per cent, slightly more than the national average of 7.05 per cent. 

The highest single-day spike of 3,531 was reported from East Godavari on Thursday, followed by Chittoor 2,354 and Visakhapatnam 2,107. The fresh spike in East Godavari, where the overall caseload touched 1.56 lakh, was 1,000 more than Wednesday's. Barring Krishna district, all other districts reported over 1,000 new cases.

With the fresh cases, the overall cases in Anantapur went past 93,200, 88,000 in Nellore and Kurnool both, 80,000 in Prakasam and Srikakulam's both, and 91,000 in Visakhapatnam. The total recoveries now stood at 10,37,411 and toll 8,446. The active caseload was 1,82,329. The overall recovery rate slid to 85.16 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.69 per cent. Chittoor and East Godavari both have over 20,000 active cases.

Barring Kadapa, all districts reported casualties. Visakhapatnam saw 11 COVID-19 fatalities, East Godavari and Vizianagaram nine each, Anantapur eight and Prakasam six in 24 hours. Chittoor, West Godavari and Guntur reported five more deaths each, Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam four each and Nellore two.

