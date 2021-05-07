Six private hospitals treating COVID patients in Andhra Pradesh booked for violating norms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The crackdown on private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, which are violating the norms prescribed by the government, continued, and six hospitals were booked for irregularities on Wednesday and Thursday.

The state government constituted flying squads with officials from Drug Control Administration (DCA), vigilance and enforcement and medical and health department officials to conduct surprise inspections on the hospitals.

Vigilance and Enforcement officials, in a statement, said the flying squads conducted raids on 30 hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday and found irregularities in six of them, and intitated action against the managements.

"Certain hospitals among those inspected were found to be indulging in overcharging patients, denying/discouraging treatment under Aarogyasri to eligible patients, and misappropriating Remdesivir viles. Certain violations in attached pharmacies like not maintaining prescribed registers, sale bills and invoices were also noticed," the statement read.

Criminal cases were registered against the management of five hospitals under relevant sections of IPC, Disaster Management Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act. For the other hospital, it was decided to revoke the permission given to treat COVID patients.

