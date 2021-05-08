Andhra govt staffers to begin work  at 8.30 am

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the imposition of curfew for two weeks in the state from 12 pm to 6 am, which came into force from May 5, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued an order allowing all the employees in all the departments of Secretariat, head of departments, district offices and sub-district offices to report for duty at 8 am and work at least till 11.30 am.

In case of the need of the employees to work for more hours, the Head of the Office should take stock of the work and decide on how many and which employees have to stay back in the office and arrange appropriate passes for them, if it is beyond 12 afternoon.

However, these timings will not be applicable to departments or offices engaged in provisions of essential services or Covid management - such as Medical and Health Department, Energy Department, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Panchayat Raj Department etc, the order with regard to functionings of government offices in the Andhra Pradesh, read the release issued by AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.