AP cops reach out to public to clear their travel doubts 

Indian Railways
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Dear @APPOLICE100, I need to leave for Nagpur from Tanuku, West Godavari district, by my personal vehicle, tomorrow. Will I be allowed to travel? If so, do I need to produce any papers at the border checkpost? I will be crossing Garikapadu checkpost. Kindly respond.” 

This is the tweet of Praveen Marothi, who wants to go to his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra. Minutes after he tweeted, AP police replied, “You should be able to leave Andhra Pradesh without any requirements, Praveen. Thank you for reaching out.”

Another man approached police through Twitter seeking advice to enter AP from Odisha during non-curfew hours (6 am to 12 noon) in a private car. A woman sent a message to police to know whether RT-PCR test is mandatory to cross the inter-state border. 

Not just Praveen and the other two, several people from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana are confused about partial curfew being enforced in the State from May 5 to contain surge in Covid-19 cases. These people are approaching the State police through social media platforms to get clarification before their scheduled travel to avoid any trouble during the journey.  

Reach border before 12 noon

“As of now, there is no need to furnish RT-PCR test report to police to cross the inter-state border during the relaxation of curfew. Anyone who wants to enter AP, needs to reach the border point before 12 noon. One can be allowed to cross the inter-state border after 12 noon only if he possesses necessary documents such as hospital admission or any other special reason. Others who wish to travel within the State, need to observe Covid protocol,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (Technical Services) G Palaraju said.  
Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu urged the public to plan their travel by taking all aspects into consideration to avoid any trouble.

