Case against Naidu for ‘false virus alarm’

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Kurnool police registered a case against TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on the charges of spreading rumours that the new strain N440-K virus identified in Kurnool was the reason for the wide spread of Covid infections. Based on the complaint filed by Kurnool district BAR association president M Subbaiah, a case was registered against the former chief minister under IPC Sections 188, 505(1)(b)(2) and Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act-2005, said Kurnool One Town Circle Inspector Kalavenkata Ramana.

Subbaiah alleged that Naidu’s unfounded claims created a disturbing trend in Kurnool and people were keeping away from the city. He also stated in his complaint that the Delhi and Odisha government barred people from Andhra Pradesh to visit those states due to the false claims made by Naidu.

The complainant further said that the scientists of Hyderabad based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have clearly stated that the N440-K variant found in the samples sent from Kurnool in June, 2020 were not lethal as alleged and accused the TDP chief of creating fear psychosis among the people.