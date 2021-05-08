Dist panels to contain virus spread

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued an order constituting a district review committee on Covid management.In fact, the government on April 19, constituted a consulting committee with the Group of Ministers (GoM) to review the management of Covid-19 in the State. Now, it constituted the review committee at the district level to take stock of the situation from time to time and ensure quick remedial action by the officials of various departments and participation in Covid management by all levels of public representatives.

While the district in-charge minister is the chairperson of the committee, Zilla Parishad chairperson, all ministers of the district, all MPs/ MLAs/MLCs of the district, all chairpersons of municipal corporations/municipalities in the district will be its members. The district collector is its member convenor.

The committee was endorsed with the task to take appropriate and timely decisions at the district level for containment of the disease by periodically reviewing the Covid management activities.