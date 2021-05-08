No darshan for six days from Monday: EO

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple atop Simhachalam will be closed for devotees for six days from May 10. The decision to suspend darshan was taken by the board following a request by priests in view of the upcoming Chandanotsavam, said temple executive officer Suryakala.

Though the temple will stay closed for six days, all rituals, from Aradhana (morning) to Pavalimpu Seva (at night), will be performed as usual, the official added.

She said Chandanotsavam will be conducted in ‘ekantham’ without the presence of any devotees. “The devotees should not come to the top of the Simhagiri hill between May 10 and 15. Many temples in the state have already taken a similar decision since the health of the pilgrims and priests are the top most priority. People devotees are requested to cooperate with the authorities.” Meanwhile, darshan timings at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple were reduced to two hours. The pilgrims will be allowed for darshan only between 8 am amd 10 am